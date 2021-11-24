Met police officer charged with rape faces 13 additional offences against three more women

A Metropolitan police officer charged with rape will also now face an additional 13 offences, relating to the rape and sexual assault of three more women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday it had authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge officer David Carrick with 13 additional offences.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2020.

In relation to the first woman, Carrick is charged with two counts of rape, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In relation to the second woman, Carrick is charged with one count of assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Carrick has also been charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, relating to a third woman.

This is in addition to one count of rape he was charged with last month following a complaint by a separate woman.

The defendant, 46, will make his first court appearance in relation to the new charges via videolink at 2pm on Friday 26 November at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Carrick, who has been based within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is currently remanded in custody.

Peter Burt, senior district Crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “Following a referral of evidence by Hertfordshire Constabulary, the CPS has now charged David Carrick with a total of 14 alleged offences against four women.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Met’s directorate of professional standards (DPS) said it was informed of his arrest on 2 October. Carrick was suspended by the force on the same day as his arrest and currently remains suspended.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.