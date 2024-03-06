Clapham Common shooting: Man charged over firearms offence

Photo taken with permission from social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by Jake Warren of police at the scene of a shooting in Clapham, London. PA: Jake Warren

A teenager has been charged with a firearms offence after three were injured in an alleged shooting incident near Clapham Common in South London..

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested and charged Keymarni King, 18 on Monday. After the shooting last Friday, the police cornered off an area near the Common.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/ enabling another to do so, aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident, and two counts wounding/ inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

King is set to appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court today, while the Met said a manhunt is still underway for another suspect.

The Met said charges were linked to an incident on Friday, involving the police pursuit of a moped allegedly being ridden by two people who failed to stop in the Clapham area.

The moped collided with a pedestrian, and crashed.

A firearm was reported to have been dropped and discharged as it hit the ground, the police said.

The pedestrian and two other people injured, have now all been released from hospital while the Met said work to trace a second suspect is ongoing.