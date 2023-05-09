Met chief says force stopped ‘fake stewards’ throwing paint

Protesters at the coronation. Photo: Met

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has defended the force’s policing of the coronation and said officers stopped “extremely dangerous” protesters from causing disruption.

Officers have faced heavy criticism after 64 people were arrested over the bank holiday weekend – including six protesters who were members of the anti-monarchy group Republic.

The six campaigners were arrested on Saturday morning and detained for 16 hours before being released without charge when police conceded they could not prove criminal intent.

It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan called for “clarity” from the Met over the arrests and urged the commissioner to review the force’s approach.

Sir Mark hit out at claims the force was heavy handed, with protesters arrested under the new offence of being equipped to lock on, issuing a fierce defence in the Evening Standard.

This evening all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken.



We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route.https://t.co/74ktdpmmkV — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 8, 2023

Rape alarms and loud hailers

“Much of the ill-informed commentary on the day is wholly inaccurate – for example protest was not banned,” Sir Mark wrote.

“I want to be absolutely clear – our activity was targeted at those we believed were intent on causing serious disruption and criminality.”

Rowley said intelligence emerged ahead of the ceremony on that some people were “intent on using rape alarms and loud hailers” which would have “distressed” military horses; to “extensively vandalise monuments, throw paint at the procession, and incur on to the route”.

Officers and the military were “extremely concerned”, he said, including about the risk of “causing multiple serious injuries and compromising public safety”.

Home secretary Suella Braverman and the mayor were briefed “late night” on Friday ahead of the coronation – as officers identified those involved and made arrests.

No further action against Republic

The commissioner said officers found people “in possession of possible lock-on devices” and who “appeared to be purporting to be stewards” with plastic bottles of white paint.

“Serious and reliable intelligence told us that the risks were very real,” he added.

Rowley said 53 people had been bailed and officers were working “towards criminal charges” but would take “no further action against the six Republic protesters arrested”.

But Rowley insisted tolerance for protest was “not zero” and that there was no “ban” on demonstrating, adding that there were “hundreds of undisturbed protestors along the route”.

In a letter to Sir Mark, Khan said “some of the arrests made have given rise to concerns”.

‘Disgraceful episode’

He asked for assurances that “issues related to these will be subject to a review and lessons learned” including how officers not from Westminster were briefed on local arrangements.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has defended the new powers, which came into force last week, saying it was right for officers to have the power to tackle “serious disruption”.

Republic’s chief executive Graham Smith, one of those arrested, is considering legal action against the Met after officers apologised for what he said was a “disgraceful episode”.

He said three “rather embarrassed” officers apologised to him at his home in Reading, before handing back the straps for the placards they arrested him over.

“I said for the record I won’t accept the apology. We have a lot of questions to answer and we will be taking action,” he told the PA news agency.