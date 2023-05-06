King and Queen wave from Buckingham Palace balcony

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The King and Queen set the seal on their historic coronation day with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to acknowledge the nation.

Charles and Camilla waved to the cheering crowds from the balcony, who filled The Mall after braving downpours to see a colourful ceremonial military procession not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch as did the pages of honour.

The royals watched a flypast from the balcony, which was scaled down due to “unsuitable weather conditions”.

The family spent a little under 10 minutes on the balcony before going back inside, but the King and Queen re-emerged moments later to loud cheers.



Royals on the palace balcony following the coronation. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

‘Spiritual and personal’

Camilla then called for their pages to help them rearrange their trains.

They went back inside shortly before 2.40pm, with the King lingering for one final wave.

At a few minutes past midday, Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign crowned at Westminster Abbey, as the Archbishop of Canterbury put St Edward’s Crown on his head.

The historic moment followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

Watched around the globe, the coronation was a spiritual and deeply personal event for the King, who was anointed, seen kneeling at the altar and receiving homage from his son.

The flypast by aircraft from the Red Arrows over the Mall. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

‘Magnificent’

Prince William’s interaction with his father where he touched St Edward’s Crown then kissed his father on the right cheek appeared a poignant moment for the King.

The King’s estranged son the Duke of Sussex was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York’s family, and seen intently watching the crowning.

Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Stephen Fry praised the “magnificent” coronation service as he was joined by other famous faces including Sirs Paul McCartney and Elton John in congratulating the King and Queen.

Fry, who was among the more than 2,000 guests at the ceremony, told the PA news agency: “I thought the service was magnificent.”

By PA Reporters