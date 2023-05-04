Your Anti-Coronation Guide: unroyal things to do in London this weekend

Things to do in London this weekend, from neon life drawing to final-chance theatre, bird watching and cool new Soho shopping

If you’re wanting to know where to go to watch the Coronation on the big screen, we’ve got you covered. If you’re wanting to know where to go to celebrate the Coronation in the capital more generally, we’ve got you covered.

But if you’ve honestly already reached your peak, we get it. It’s been a lot. So here are eight ways to unwind this weekend without having to go near a Union Jack flag.

VISIT SOHO’S COOLEST NEW SHOP The Aries streetwear brand has opened a store in Soho. It’s a huge space, with an attractive concerete interior look, and their clothes range pops with colour. We particularly love their No Problemo tees, coming in a range of vibrant colours, which are perfect for summer. There’s also a coffee shop from PaperBoy, and space for pop-ups and exhibitions. The initial one features work by photographer David Sims. ariesarise.com; 31 Great Pulteney Street London W1F 9NN

Cavo restaurant

HEAD TO A NEW ROOFTOP You might have seen that fancy new hightech light experience on the corner of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street? Well, the new Cova rooftop bar is opposite that, in the trendy Now Building, which has views over that radically changing part of the capital. See Covent Garden and Soho and eat Mediterranean dishes like carpaccio of octopus or Spanish mackerel. Why not try the tasting menu with paired wines? cavorestaurant.com

SEE STREETCAR WHILE YOU CAN The West End’s most lauded play is about to come to an end: A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal, plays its last performance this Saturday 6 May. Tickets are hard to come by, but there are still some left and daily seats are released at the theatre. Mescal, and his co-star Patsy Ferran, are splendid – so it’s well worth treating yourself. Streetcarwestend.com

LAY ON A FAKE BEACH If you can’t get away properly this weekend then there’s a beach in west London that’s waiting for you. The Neverland bar in Fulham has a beachy bar out front, sponsored by Pimms. There are privately bookable cabanas and table service, with a food menu too, including tacos, homemade pizzas and beach cocktails. DJs will be spinning tracks, too. Neverlandlondon.com

PAINT NAKED NEON PEOPLE Tried regular life drawing and ready to up the ante by painting naked neon people rather than just naked people? We’ve got just the event for you. The Neon Naked Life Drawing class this weekend sees models painted in UV-reactive paint in fluorescent colours. Described as an “exploratory” life drawing class, models take the chance to wear really outlandish face paints, a real difference from the classic life drawing classes which try to keep things as naturalistic as possible. 6 May in Hackney; 8 May in Angel. neonnaked.com

PLAN A LASTMINUTE GETAWAY Throw forward to late May and you could be in Lisbon, far away from the British royal family, if that’s your thing. British Airways has a lastminute deal at the four-star Villa Gale Cascais hotel in the city with return flights and luggage for £289 per person. There’s loads to do in Lisbon in the spring, from rooftop sundowners to beaches a stone’s throw from the capital. Book and find more last minute deals in May at britishairways.com

GO BIRD WATCHING The new King isn’t the only living thing worth standing out in the unpredictable weather for this weekend. Why not go bird watching instead? A new app called Birda helps get people out into nature with a new purpose: getting to know the wildlife around us that we typically take for granted. Not only is it a novel thing to do, all that nature is good for your mental health too. birda.org

SEE SOME AMAZING NEW ART Swedish painter Hilma af Klint and Dutch painter Piet Mondrian never met but their abstract approaches and interest in understanding the natural world and the forces behind it aligned. Both artists shared an interest in creating work using vibrant colours and shapes, meaning their pieces lend well to curation. Rarely seen works from these modern artists are on display. tate.org.uk

For more things to do in London this weekend, visit City A.M. Life&Style