The Coronation: London Coronation events to book now

King Charles III

It’s three weeks until the King’s Coronation, so if you’re looking for ways to celebrate that aren’t just watching a big screen, here are some of the more unusual London Coronation events to book now.

London Coronation events range from gilded carriage rides (!) to opportunities to live like the King for a day, but there’s plenty of more paired-back food and drink experiences too if that’s more your thing.

Happy Coronation, whatever you end up doing.

Take a gilded carriage ride – like the King – around London for the day

The taxi app FreeNow is offering gilded carriage rides (!) across London a week before Charles will take to one for the Coronation. They’ll last 15-20 minutes and sail past some of London’s most iconic landmarks. Download the FreeNow app and wait for a notification to direct you to the booking page. 28 April only

Be King for a day with the DUKES Coronation Package

DUKES’ London Coronation event is quite something: visit three of the London outfitters that work for the royals

DUKES hotel in St James is going a step further than most, actually helping us mere mortals be the King for a day. You’ll gallivant around St James tailors and fitters, having three experiences at royal warrant holders nearby all frequented by royals, including a hat fitting at the place that did Churchill’s hats, and a pocket square fitting at the place that does Charles’ suits. A King’s feast is included at night and a King’s breakfast too. All year

More from DUKES: Read about sipping martinis at the DUKES hotel on the 60th anniversary of the Bond film franchise

Or try the Lanesborough’s King’s Coronation Package

Get an overnight stay, champagne, breakfast, and a five-course King’s Coronation Celebration dinner at the Lanesborough to celebrate the Coronation. Dinner includes roast Orkney scallop with potted Lytham shrimp butter, coronation crab salad, and a main of Hogget, a favourite dish of the King. There’s the complementary pressing of a dinner outfit upon arrival so you’ll look the part, too. 2 – 12 May 2023

New artwork inspired by the King

Specially commissioned new artwork depicting the Crown and “kingship in the contemporary age” will be on display as part of a new exhibition at the 45 Park Lane hotel. The artworks are by Indian born British artist Hormazd Narielwalla. Works will appear inside the hotel, as well as outside, with 70 flags featuring Narielwalla’s artwork placed around the exterior of the building. 28 April – 22 June

Hang out in Covent Garden’s Crown Jewels Garden

London Coronation events: The Piazza will be transformed to celebrate the Coronation

A traditional British pub garden is opening up in the heart of the Covent Garden Piazza, specially for the King’s Coronation. Art installations, special Coronation-themed menus and street bunting will be laid out for the occasion. There will be daily entertainment too, and the garden opens early from, 21 April so you can pop by another day if you’re busy on the actual Coronation. Decorations will extend from the Market Building in the centre of the Piazza right down to the Seven Dials and there will be specially commissioned street art to wander past. From 21 April

Afternoon tea with a live orchestra

The gorgeous 116 Pall Mall is hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate His Majesty, but there’s an unusual twist: the London Chamber Orchestra will play some of the King’s favourite pieces. They played for the Queen’s 80th so you’re in good hands: they already have a history of impressing at royal dos. Afternoon tea first, then Champagne in the subterranean bar where the music will play into the night. From 3pm, 6 May

Chelsea street party

The Surprise, Chelsea

Don’t want the hassle of throwing your own street party? The Surprise pub in Chelsea is throwing the ultimate London Coronation event for you. Live music, face painting, homemade crown competition, fresh strawberries, cream, the lot. Oh, and a BBQ and all of the Pimms, obviously. Sunday 7 May

