The Queen: Thousands of well-wishers mourn outside Buckingham Palace: Black Cabs line The Mall as flowers laid in tribute
THOUSANDS of tearful well- wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace yesterday, with many laying flowers to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 6.30pm, confirming her passing with the lowering of the flag at Buckingham Palace to half-mast.
A double rainbow appeared in the skies over Buckingham Palace shortly after the news of her death.
Officials placed a notice on the gates confirming the Queen’s death, where a large crowd gathered to read it.
The crowds were quiet and sombre, occasionally bursting into renditions of God Save the Queen.
Crowds had started gathering during the afternoon after news broke of the Queen’s deteriorating health.
While the crowds waited at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family rushed up to Scotland to be at the monarch’s bedside. Her four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – alongside Prince Harry and Prince William visited her at her residence in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.