The Queen: Thousands of well-wishers mourn outside Buckingham Palace: Black Cabs line The Mall as flowers laid in tribute

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by GC Images/Getty Images)

THOUSANDS of tearful well- wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace yesterday, with many laying flowers to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 6.30pm, confirming her passing with the lowering of the flag at Buckingham Palace to half-mast.

A double rainbow appeared in the skies over Buckingham Palace shortly after the news of her death.

Officials placed a notice on the gates confirming the Queen’s death, where a large crowd gathered to read it.

Crowds gather on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The crowds were quiet and sombre, occasionally bursting into renditions of God Save the Queen.

Crowds had started gathering during the afternoon after news broke of the Queen’s deteriorating health.

While the crowds waited at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family rushed up to Scotland to be at the monarch’s bedside. Her four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – alongside Prince Harry and Prince William visited her at her residence in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.