The Queen’s death: King Charles III returns to London to address a grieving nation

Flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. . (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

King Charles III will return to London today to address the country as it mourns the passing of its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King and Queen Consort will make the journey from Balmoral, Scotland to London, to meet the prime minister and make a televised address.

World leaders paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen, who died yesterday aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Mourners gathered outside the Royal Palaces to place flowers, with gun salutes expected later on Friday.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In a statement, the 73-year old King paid an emotional tribute to his mother, the Queen:

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Charles will meet with new prime minister Liz Truss on Friday, just days after the Queen’s last public duty when she met with Truss to appoint her.