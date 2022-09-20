Peak of 22.4m watched BBC One coverage of Queen’s funeral in biggest viewing day since London 2012

Scenes at Westminster Abbey

A peak of 22.4m Brits watched BBC coverage of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral on Monday with a majority of the UK tuning in at some point.

32.5m people tuned into the national broadcaster’s all-encompassing coverage of the late monarch’s laying to rest, representing BBC One’s biggest viewing day since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Royal content between 8 September, when Queen Elizabeth died and 19 September, when she was buried, reached tens of millions of people, as up to 90 per cent of the country was reached.

In addition to the live BBC One coverage, Her Majesty the Queen Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall was streamed 25m times across the BBC’s digital offering.

The BBC News Online was visited 152m times worldwide, with more than half, 81.4m coming from the UK.

Elsewhere, the ITV coverage of the state funeral averaged 3.5m viewers on Monday, peaking at just under 5.5m people.

Sky News told City AM earlier in the day that 12.4m people had tuned into its coverage of the funeral, across its TV channels, the Sky News App and the Sky News website. On Monday, all Sky channels showed the coverage.