Former prime ministers gather for King’s coronation

Former prime ministers arriving at the coronation. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Seven former prime ministers gathered to attend the coronation, including Liz Truss, whose brief tenure in No 10 included the late Queen’s death and the King’s accession.

Ms Truss followed her predecessors Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major into Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

The UK has seven living former prime ministers for the first time, a sign of the political turbulence of recent years, which included Ms Truss breaking the record for the shortest term in office, with just 49 days in No 10.

The former prime ministers entered the abbey in the order they served.

Sir John, whose wife Norma was absent, was seen chatting to Sir Tony’s wife Cherie Blair.

The Blairs exchanged greetings with Mr Brown and his wife Sarah, with relations between the former Downing Street neighbours appearing warmer than during their rivalry in the New Labour era.

Mr Cameron and his wife Samantha were next into the abbey, following a brief chat with the Archbishop of Canterbury, while Mrs May and her husband Sir Philip followed them.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, who left No 10 less than a year ago, followed in the procession of former PMs.

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor