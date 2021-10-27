Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape over an incident alleged to have occurred on Sunday.

PC Adam Zaman, 28, who is based in the East Area Command Unit, was charged by the City of London Police.

The charge relates to an incident alleged to have occurred in the City of London on Sunday, with Zaman arrested the following day.

Zaman was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The charge follows the sentencing of PC Wayne Couzens for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in Clapham, and the charging of another Metropolitan Police officer, PC David Carrick, with rape at the start of October.



Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, Policing Commander for the East Area Command Unit, has recognised this is a cause for concern for members of the public, and said: “We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant.”

PC Zaman has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.