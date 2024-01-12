Renowned British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig charged with child sex offences

Jan Latham-Koenig (Wikipedia/Author Moriya7/CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)

A renowned British conductor was arrested and charrged with child sex offences, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Jan Latham-Koenig, 70 of Pelham Crescent in South Kensington was arrested at London Victoria Train station on Wednesday, the force said.

He was charged the following day, Thursday, 11 January, with arranging/facilitating a child sexual offence and sexual communication with a child.

Latham-Koenig is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today on Friday, 12 January.

The conductor, has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles, was appointed an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK/Russian cultural relations.