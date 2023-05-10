City of London Police bars former chief superintendent due to ‘gross misconduct’

A City of London Police car

City of London Police has barred a former top officer from serving again after allegations of “gross misconduct” were proven.

The Square Mile’s force found former chief superintendent David Clark had breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour.

Clark, who resigned in 2019, was found to have forwarded emails from his official email to a private account and a third party. Other breaches included obstructing an IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation by denying an interview and disposing of his work mobile phone.

He was also found to have breached standards by providing a new mobile to the IOPC without disclosing it was a new device.

“Trust and confidence in policing is essential. While this case dates back several years, we take every action necessary to maintain our professional standards and expect all officers and staff to serve with honesty and integrity,” Sanjay Andersen, Chief Superintendent for Professionalism and Trust Portfolio, said.

“The behaviours and actions evidenced throughout this hearing will not be tolerated by the City of London Police, and Mr Clark will now be added to the police barred list, preventing him from ever working in policing again,” Anderson added.

The news comes as the Metropolitan Police has come under intense criticism for multiple failings over claims of sexual misconduct, racism and abuse of authority inside the force. It was reported one in 200 police officers in the UK’s biggest force had a criminal record.