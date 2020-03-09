Knifeman shot dead by police in Westminster

Armed police shot a knifeman dead in Westminster last night after he was spotted “acting suspiciously”.

Officers on patrol spotted a man acting suspiciously at around 11.25pm last night, who later produced two knives when he was challenged by police.

Armed officers responded to the incident, which is not being treated as terrorism, and a Taser and police firearm were used.

London Ambulance Service attended and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement this morning.

“No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the Directorate of Professional Standards and the IOPC have been informed.

Road closures remain in place and some bus services in the area are being diverted.