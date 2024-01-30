Man ‘armed with crossbow’ dies in south London after being shot by Met Police

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Met said it was called to reports of an attempted forced entry at a property in Southwark.

A man armed with a crossbow was shot and killed by police in south London this morning, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement today.

The incident occurred at Bywater Place, SE16, just before 5am, and the Met said the man aged in his 30s was “armed with weapons including a crossbow and was threatening to harm residents inside the address.”

It said the Met tried to speak to the man but he threatened them. Armed officers were then called to the scene.

The assailant was shot after he entered the property, with officers and paramedics then providing first aid, before the individual died.

It said two occupants received minor injuries during the incident.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and a referral was been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has begun an independent investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning. We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”