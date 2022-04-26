Police name four victims of Southwark stabbing

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 25: Forensic officers attend the scene where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. The Met Police said a man was in custody at a south London police station on suspicion of murder. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Police have named the four victims killed in a South London stabbing on Monday.

Denton Burke, 58 and his partner Dolet Hill, 64, were stabbed to death at their home in Delaford Road Southwark, in the early hours of yesterday morning. The force also announced victims as Tanysha (Rachquel) Ofori-Akuffo, 45, who is Dolet Hill’s daughter and Samantha Drummonds, 27who is Tanysha’s daughter.

Officers were called at 1.42am after reports of a disturbance and forced their way in to the property.

They pronounced four victims dead at the scene and deployed a Taser against the 28-year-old man, before arresting him on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.

“We are conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the facts and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information to come forward. If you know anything or saw anything that you think might help us piece together the events which led to this, then do not hesitate, please call police.”

Post-mortems were arranged for today and Wednesday, with any witnesses urged to come forward quoting CAD 406/25APR..