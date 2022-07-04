Gunman charged with murder: Denmark in shock as three killed in shooting that sends shockwaves through Copenhagen

Denmark is in shock after three people were shot dead last night in the capital Copenhagen, as the suspect has been charged with murder.

Local police said they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and he was formally accused in court.

The country was celebrating after having hosted the Tour de France’s first three stages, which brought thousands onto the streets.

Police said the suspect had a history of mental health issues and there was no clear motive that could make it terror or politically-motivated.

Its prime minister Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the “Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults”.

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”

The city’s police sent armed officer’s to the Field’s mall in wake of the incident, while local media footage showed groups of terrified shoppers running from the mall.

On Monday morning, the UK’s foreign and commonwealth development office published new travel advice in response to the situation.

The advice noted “there has been a shooting incident at Field’s Shopping Centre in Amager, Copenhagen. If you’re in the immediate area you should take care and follow the advice of the local authorities”.

It also warned “terrorist attacks in Denmark can’t be ruled out. Attacks could be indiscriminate including in places frequented by foreigners. You should remain vigilant”.

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss shared her “ deepest condolences” after the attack.

British artist Harry Styles was also forced to cancel a show in Copenhagen following the attack, tweeting that he was “heartbroken”

“I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love”, he wrote.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”