‘It is a national disaster’: Copenhagen’s historic Stock Exchange engulfed in flames

This building, Børsen, housed the Copenhagen Stock Exchange until 1974. (Wikipedia/Author Mahlum)

Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange was engulfed in flames today as its famous spire came crashing down.

One of the oldest buildings in the Danish capital, the fire began on Tuesday in the copper roof of the 17th Century Old Stock Exchange, known as the Boersen, before spreading to the rest of the building.

Footage on social media showed the fire engulfing much of the building, with the famous spire collapsing onto the road below.

One of Copenhagen’s oldest buildings is on fire and its famous spire has collapsed.

Parts of the roof have also collapsed, said firefighters’ spokesman Jakob Vedsted Andersen.

“The extinguishing work is very difficult,” said Vedsted Andersen, with some parts of the building unreachable as it is too dangerous.

The famous structure was once the country’s financial hub, and is next to the parliament, as a popular tourist centre. The spire was in the shape of tails of four dragons and was 184 feet tall.

Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties, according to AP.

Danish culture minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said it was “touching” to see passers-by helped emergency services “to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building”.

The roof, masonry, sandstone and spire of Boersen — built in 1615 and considered a leading example of Dutch Renaissance style in Denmark — was being renovated, said the Danish Chamber of Commerce which moved into the building after Copenhagen’s stock exchange left in 1974.

The chamber’s head, Brian Mikkelsen, was among those helping to carry paintings out of the building.

“It is a national disaster,” Mr Mikkelsen said.

King Frederik wrote on Instagram that “they woke up to a sad sight” of “an important part of our architectural heritage” being destroyed by the flames.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote that “irreplaceable cultural heritage” and “a piece of Danish history is on fire”.

“It hurts to see,” Ms Frederiksen wrote on Instagram.

Police said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

More to follow

With contribution from PA/AP