Colourful, hip Copenhagen is a city that’s always changing

THE WEEKEND: The original Scandi city break, Copenhagen is straight out of a fairy-tale. Royal palaces, looming church spires, cobbled streets and higgledy-piggledy rainbow-bright houses punctuate the serene canals. Yet there’s nothing old-fashioned about the Danish capital, which is always changing. This hip, seafront city is as contemporary as they come, with futuristic architecture, a cutting-edge Nordic food scene, top-notch museums and seriously cool nightlife.

WHERE: One of the city’s newest hotels, it’s possible to walk from the Villa Copenhagen to the city’s historical area, as well as the buzzy Meatpacking District (pictured above) and the roller coasters at Tivoli Gardens, the world’s second-oldest operating amusement park. Built in 1902, the hotel building was once the city’s grand central post office. Resorted panelling and copper detailing dates back to the days when workers would have hurriedly sorted mail here, and playful satchel straps from post bags hang above the bar. Now this is a luxe, laid-back space with impressive eco-friendly credentials. There’s a vegetable garden with bee hives and a 25-metre rooftop pool warmed by excess heat from the hotel’s cooling system. A glamorous glass-ceilinged lobby hosts everything from nightly live DJs to body piercing pop-ups, for this is where Copenhagen’s creatives hang out.

Copenhagen’s Meatpacking District. Photo: Martin Heiberg, Visit Copenhagen

THE STAY: Rooms are a Scandi-chic delight, with cavernous high ceilings, herringbone floors, Danish wooden furniture and tactile linen headboards. Huge loft-style bathrooms up the wow factor. The mini-bar is stocked with locally-brewed beer, refillable bottles of Danish-made bath products and weighty crystal glasses to drink the city’s famously pure tap water. If you’ve really got cash to splash, book the enormous Shamballa suite: with its own kitchen and giant bathroom, it is Denmark’s most expensive hotel room.

THE FOOD: Don’t stress if you haven’t booked a table at Copenhagen’s two Michelin-starred Noma, regularly ranked as the world’s best restaurant. The hotel’s own Kontrast brasserie is a must-visit without the waiting list, focusing on local, seasonal ingredients, zero-waste dining and sharing plates. My favourite dish was a hearty pumpkin risotto with brown butter, deep fried sage and hazelnuts. Leave plenty of time to raid the breakfast buffet the next morning for a vast spread of charcuterie, Nduja omelettes and every possible type of buttery pastry.

The Villa Copenhagen hotel

ASK ABOUT: Grab a Copenhagen card and wander. It includes entrance to 87 attractions and museums across the city including the Royal Reception Rooms at Christiansborg Palace, the 17th century Round Tower built by King Christian IV. Start with the included guided canal boat tour, which provides a witty insight into Copenhagen’s illustrious history as you cruise its enchanting waterways. Snap the obligatory photo of the brightly coloured 17th century townhouses at Nyhaven – you know, the ones you’ve seen on the postcards – browse the shops of pedestrianised Strøget and reach Tivoli Gardens at sunset when the park that inspired Walt Disney twinkles with thousands of fairy lights.

AND AFTER THAT? If you’ve not wobbled through the cobbled streets of Copenhagen on two wheels, have you even been to the city? The largely flat Danish capital is a dream for cyclists, with more than 7,500 miles of bike lanes and even handy footrests provided at traffic lights. Follow the harbour path to the city’s famous bronze statue of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Mermaid.

Do it yourself:

To book your stay at the Villa Copenhagen Hotel go to villacopenhagen.com