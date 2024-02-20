Met Police believe body found in the River Thames is Clapham attacker Abdul Ezedi

Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Abdul Ezedi. Photo credit : Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The Metropolitan Police has said a body found in the River Thames is highly likely to be that of Clapham attacker Abdul Ezedi.

The force said detectives leading the hunt for the assailant have found a body in the Thames which “based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time”, means it’s almost certainly him.

Ezedi launched an attack with a corrosive substance earlier in the month, leaving a woman and her children with severe injuries, and in hospital.

It said on Monday afternoon, a crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier EC3. It was recovered and investigated.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.

“We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.

“As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints. We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time.

”Our enquiries continue into the attack. I am pleased to say the condition of the 31-year-old woman has improved. She remains in hospital but she is in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough.

”Again, I thank all those hundreds of members of the public who called us with information during the hunt for Ezedi. The public support for our investigation was overwhelming and every piece of information provided was followed up.”