Tennis rocked as another Grand Slam winner gets anti-doping ban

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell (right) has received an 18-month ban for breaching anti-doping rules

Tennis has been rocked by another Grand Slam champion breaching anti-doping rules after Australian doubles star Max Purcell accepted an 18-month ban.

Purcell, 27, who has won the Wimbledon and US Open men’s doubles titles, did not test positive for a banned substance but admitted to exceeding limits for intravenous vitamin infusions.

He will be banned until June 2026 despite receiving a 25 per cent reduction in sanction for cooperating with the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

“This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that,” said ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse.

“It also shows that the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all.”

It comes after men’s and women’s No1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both received bans for breaching anti-doping rules in recent months.

The World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits intravenous infusions of more than 100ml in a 12-hour period. Purcell received more than 500ml on two occasions in December 2023.

He produced a negative doping control sample in February 2024 and has also forfeited prize money won in the weeks between receiving the infusions and that test.

“This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life,” Purcell, who accepted a provisional ban in December, wrote on social media.

“From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics which I still currently battle day to day.

“I couldn’t sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I was nothing but cooperative with the ITIA.

“I’m so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life.”