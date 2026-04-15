Lidl and Iceland censored under junk food ad rules

Retailers find its not easy being cheesy online amid new ad rules

Lidl and Iceland have become the first supermarkets to have adverts blocked by regulators under the government’s crackdown on junk food.

The rules cover some sugary and fatty foods, including sweets, pizza and chocolate.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has been policing the new ban since January, but today’s warnings are the first it has issued.

The ASA’s regulations state that junk food cannot be featured in TV adverts before 9pm or in paid online advertising at any time of day.

The rules govern the promotion of foods belonging to 13 categories – including soft drinks, chocolates and pizza – which are deemed to be “less healthy,” according to the presence of fats and sugars.

The ASA pointed to a partnership between Lidl’s Northern Ireland arm and the influencer Emma Kearney, featuring products from its bakery range, which broke the new regulations.

French pastry gets Lidl burnt

An Instagram video featuring Kearney eating the grocer’s cheese pretzel, which the watchdog said does not qualify as high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) and is therefore not governed by the new rules.

But the clip also features Lidl’s pain suisse – a French vanilla-filled pastry topped with chocolate chips – which does qualify as HFFS and broke the new rules.

The ASA said the Northern Irish influencer’s Instagram video broke its new rules (Photo: ASA via PA)

Lidl said they removed the ad after being informed by the watchdog that it broke the new regulations, and has told its marketing agency to comply in future.

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Iceland ran two adverts on the Daily Mail website promoting confectionery, including Swizzels Sweet Treats, Chupa Chups Laces and Haribo Elf Surprises, which the ASA banned under the new regulations.

While some products featured in the ads – including Pringles crisps and an Aberdeen Angus roasting joint – were not HFSS, the presence of the confectionery goods meant these ads broke the rules.

Iceland falls foul of data mistake

Iceland said the mistake arose from “gaps” in its data around the nutrient profiling of its products.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “As the ASA has pointed out, these initial rulings are helping to build a clearer picture of how the new rules are applied, following the initial confusion and debate around the regulations.

“The products highlighted were part of a bigger range in the specific display ad and were featured due to a technical fault with a data feed from a third-party supplier.”

The ASA dismissed a complaint against food influencer “Big John” Fisher for promoting a doner kebab because the food did not qualify as HFSS.

ASA chief executive Guy Parker said: “As the ad regulator, our role is to remain impartial and independent, making sure our new LHF rules, which reflect the law, are applied fairly and consistently.”

“These initial rulings are an important step in building a clearer picture of how the rules are applied in reality.

“We’ll be continuing to play our role in administering and enforcing them, including by using tech-assisted proactive monitoring,” Parker added.