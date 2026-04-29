John Caudwell: Mentoring isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s an economic imperative

Mentoring can provide essential guidance and connection for young people

Mentoring young people is early-stage investment in human capital, and the results are clear, writes John Caudwell

Too many young people in our society are being left behind. This is not because they lack talent or ambition, but because the barriers they face are too often insurmountable without the right support.

That is not just a social failure, it is an economic one.

Every young person who falls through the cracks represents a long-term cost, to the justice system, to the NHS and to the wider economy through lost productivity and potential.

That is why I founded Caudwell Youth in 2022: to level the playing field and intervene earlier, when support is most effective and the economic return is greatest.

Through targeted mentoring, we work with 11 to 24-year olds at risk, offering one-to-one mentoring and targeted programmes that equip them with the tools, confidence and resilience to build brighter futures. In economic terms, this is early-stage investment in human capital, and the returns are clear.

Mentoring outcomes are meaningful and measurable

For every £1 invested in our mentoring programme, the taxpayer stands to save £6.05. In just three years, the results have been striking.

In 2024-2025 alone, 404 young people have been supported through our mentoring programme where each young person is paired with a dedicated mentor for up to 18 months.

A mentor provides consistency, encouragement and, perhaps more importantly, someone who listens. For many young people, that simple human connection can change the trajectory of their lives.

The outcomes are not just meaningful, they are measurable. 96 per cent of participants reduced offending behaviour, 66 per cent lowered their risk of exploitation and nearly 80 per cent reported improved mental health. More than half have moved into education, employment or training.

These figures translate directly into reduced demand on public services, lower long-term costs and a more productive workforce.

And yet, demand for this kind of support far exceeds our current capacity. Too many young people are still unable to access help at the moment they need it the most.

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A clear taxpayer return

Recent analysis has shown that the benefits extend far beyond the individuals we support. An investment of just over £747,000 in Caudwell Youth’s mentoring programme and services in the period between 2024-2025 is expected to deliver nearly £3.8m in benefits to the public purse within five years.

In other words, when we invest in young people early, we are not only supporting brighter futures for individuals, but we are also reducing long-term costs for society.

It is this evidence, alongside the growing demand for this service, that has shaped Caudwell Youth’s next strategy.

That is why we are now scaling Caudwell Youth nationally. Our forthcoming online mentoring programme will extend our reach beyond geographical limits, while our in-person provision will continue to grow, with the ambition to triple the number of young people we support by 2030. The need is too great, and the evidence too compelling, to do otherwise.

I was struck by the words of one young person who spoke at the House of Commons during the launch of Caudwell Youth’s latest report. Reflecting on his experiences he said: “With Caudwell Youth right behind me, I can have a voice, I can be proud to be who I am, I can achieve what I set my mind to, I can and will continue to develop, I can stand up for myself, and I can continue to support Caudwell Youth.”

Early intervention is key

That is the power of early intervention.

When we support young people before challenges escalate, we reduce crime, improve mental health and create pathways into education and employment. The benefits ripple outward, to families, communities and society. If we are serious about creating a better future for young people, we must focus on providing the right support when young people need it most.

If we are serious about growth, productivity and sustainable public finances, we must think differently about where we invest.

Mentoring is not a “nice to have”. It is a proven, cost-effective intervention.

The question is no longer whether it works, but whether we are prepared to invest at the scale required to realise its full economic value.

Find out how to enquire about supporting this workbeing a mentor here: Caudwell Youth

John Caudwell is a British entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u