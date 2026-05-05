Gen Z don’t want meaningless work – but that might be a good thing

Gen Z grads are prioritising jobs with meaning

Gen Z will not accept meaningless work, nor should they. The burgeoning industry of green jobs could be the answer, write Carolyn Dawson and Rebecca Dibb-Simkin

In the current economic climate, young people are not in a position to be picky about their careers. There are 732,000 young people unemployed and AI is reshaping the graduate job market at speed.

Conventional wisdom says Gen Z should take what they can get. Yet that’s not what we see on the ground.

Gen Z want meaning as much as money

When speaking to young people entering the workforce, they believe meaning matters just as much as money. They want to contribute to something real, to see the impact of their effort. They want to be part of building solutions and shaping the future.

Nearly half of Gen Z say they have turned down a job, or chosen not to apply, because they considered the employer unethical. It seems personal values and professional choices are becoming increasingly inseparable.

In a tight labour market, that can sound like a luxury. But it’s actually the answer to one of Britain’s most pressing economic problems.

The green economy is surging, but also potentially facing a critical skills gap, where the surging demand for clean tech is outstripping the available skilled workforce. The clean energy sector alone will require 725,000 additional workers by 2030. Businesses report a huge spike in demand for solar installations since the rise of the conflict in the Middle East.

With 260,000 solar installs across the UK last year, even a 25 per cent rise in demand would need another 3,000 trained engineers. If left unresolved, these shortages could cost the UK £39bn each year by 2027.

Green jobs could offer a solution

Research by Public First, commissioned by The King’s Trust, found that many young people are unaware of or unconvinced by careers in sustainability. Some worry these jobs aren’t accessible or stable. More than half of people aged 16-25 have never even heard of the term ‘green jobs’ during their education.

It is a staggering mismatch: a generation looking for purpose, while new industries are emerging and in need of talent.

That disconnect inspired Jobs That Matter, a national platform helping young people find their place in the green economy. Its mission is simple: connect those who want to make a difference with the industries that need them most.

At its pre-launch, 50 young people took part in workshops on interview skills, CV writing and confidence building; 30 secured interviews, six joined employer talent pipelines and all continue to receive mentoring from The King’s Trust – early results that show what happens when purpose meets opportunity. Jobs that Matter already hosts hundreds of jobs in sustainable businesses, from project management in life sciences, to electrical apprenticeships.

From climate tech to sustainable construction, renewable energy to health innovation, ecology, forestry and AI, the green economy offers a wealth of meaningful work. By promoting apprenticeships, simplifying recruitment and showing that green jobs offer both purpose and security, it’s initiatives like this that position sustainability as an opportunity, not a sacrifice.

The future workforce will not accept meaningless work, and nor should they. Each solar installer, battery engineer or data scientist working on renewable systems is not only earning a wage but also building a greener, hi-tech future.

Carolyn Dawson is the CEO of Founders Forum Group and Rebecca Dibb-Simkin is the chief product officer at Octopus Energy