Man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gates
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street.
Police have cordoned off a large area on Whitehall, in Westminster, after the incident took place at around 4.20pm.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly understood to be in No10 this afternoon. The BBC has reported that staff have been told to remain inside the building.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 4.20pm a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.
“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries.”
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
More to follow.