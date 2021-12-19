Piers Corbyn arrested after encouraging people to burn down MPs’ offices

Piers Corbyn has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to burn down MPs’ offices.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man – who they did not name – in Southwark, south London on Sunday morning

The arrest relates to a video filmed during an anti-lockdown rally in London yesterday.

The video, shared on social media on Saturday evening appears to show the 74-year old conspiracy theorist and brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn abusing MPs who supported the introduction of Plan B measures.

After decrying “those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism”, he tells a gathered crowd to find out if their MP supported the new restrictions

He said: “You’ve got to get a list of them … and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, OK. But I can’t say that on air. I hope we’re not on air.”

Plan B measures includes Covid passes or proof negative tests to enter large gatherings, mask mandates and compulsory vaccinations for NHS staff.

The restrictions were voted in on Tuesday despite the mass rebellion from 100 Tory MPs.

Corbyn made his comments as thousands of people marched through the capital yesterday, and crowded around the gates Downing Street to protest pandemic restrictions, as speculation grows of a post-Christmas lockdown.