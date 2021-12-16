Met Police will ‘make contact’ with attendees over alleged Covid breaches after Tory Christmas party

Police officers are to speak to two people who attended a gathering at the Conservative Party headquarters over “alleged breaches” of Covid laws.

Images this week revealed that campaign staff held a Christmas party at Conservative offices in London last year, when the country was under tough restrictions banning indoor socialising. 

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware a gathering took place in Matthew Parker Street in London on 14 December last year.

This is the same day ex-Mayor of London candidate Shaun Bailey and his team were pictured at a gathering, dressed up, drinking alcohol and with catered food.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers will be making contact with two people who attended in relation to alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations.”

