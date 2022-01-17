Explainer-in-brief: All the parties rocking Downing Street and Whitehall

The number of Downing Street and Whitehall parties has been piling up, so much so that it can be hard to follow. So here’s your calendar.

The last discovered party took place on the 16th of April 2021 and involved Downing Street staff dancing to a dj set the night before the Queen attended her husband’s funeral by herself – as indoor mixing was banned. Ouch.

Another party was so successful it deserved photographic evidence. The picture of Boris Johnson enjoying wine with staff in his garden on the 15th of May 2020 has been a substantial thorn in the PM’s side.

Even worse was his presence at a party five days later “to make the most of the lovely weather”. That’s the BYOB “work meeting” that made the headlines last week.

Then there’s the wine and cheese event in December 2020 that sparked the entire scandal.

Eight more gatherings are said to have taken place. Good look with counting.