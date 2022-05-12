Partygate: Downing Street and Whitehall issued with 50 more fines by the Met over lockdown breaches

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Downing Street and Whitehall has been slapped with an addition 50 fines for so-called ‘Partygate’ lockdown breaches by the Met Police.

In a statement issued this morning, the force confirmed more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices had now been submitted, and it is still investigating.

This comes after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were among those issued with fines for breaches of coronavirus restrictions during the first lockdown in 2020.

Both apologised for the breaches and paid the fines, but refused to resign. It has since emerged that Durham Police are investigating opposition leader Keir Starmer for similar breaches – and he promised to quit if fined.

The Met Police said in a statement this morning: “As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live.”