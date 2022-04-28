28-year-old man charged with four murders in Bermondsey stabbing, will appear in court today

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 25: A body bag and gurney from a private ambulance is taken to the scene where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. The Met Police said a man was in custody at a south London police station on suspicion of murder. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of four people at an address in Bermondsey, South London.



Joshua Jacques, 28, stands accused of killing Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on today charged with the murders.



This follows an incident at an address in Delaford Road, SE16 on Monday, 25 April.



Jacques was charged on 28 April following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.