Sadiq Khan ‘heartbroken’ as four dead in stabbing incident at south London house, and one man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people died of stab injuries in south London in the early hours of the morning.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to a disturbance in Bermondsey at 1.40am on Monday, where they found three women and a man suffering with knife wounds.

The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey.

They said a man is in custody on suspicion of murder.

The police is still in the process of contacting the victims’ families, adding in a statement “we believe all 5 people were known to each other. “

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by the “devastating incident at an address in Southwark.

“My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have lost loved ones in this awful crime.”