Man charged over Home Office stabbing

A man who allegedly stabbed a government worker outside the Home Office last week has been charged, police said this morning.

Dominic Hornberger, 29, will appear in front of Southwark Crown Court on 13 September, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Armed police responded to a report of a man carrying knife outside the Home Office on Marsham Street last Thursday.

They found a victim in his 60s with knife wounds. Doctors later said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The stabbing is not thought to be linked to terrorism.

“All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter.

Hornberger, from Birmingham, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

His victim has been confirmed as a civil servant working at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.