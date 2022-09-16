Two police officers hospitalised after stabbing in Leicester Square as assailant tasered and arrested

Leicester Square (Photo by Hulki Okan Tabak on Unsplash)

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Leicester Square this morning.

A man with a knife was tasered and later arrested after launching the attack on emergency workers.

In a statement to City A.M.. the Metropolitan Police said it took place at 6am at one of London’s busiest tourist attractions.

“Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions.”

“Taser was deployed and male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.”

Enquiries continue.

Currently there are tens-of-thousands of additional people in central London to mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

There is a heightened police and security presence.