Queue for Queen into third day: Now 4.4 miles and 11 hour long with end at Bermondsey Beach

Queue for the Queen: People queue to visit the Palace of Westminster where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The queue to see Her Majesty the Queen lying in state is now 11 hours long and winds almost 4.5 miles from Westminster all the way to Bermondsey.

Tens-of-thousands of people camped out for a second night along the Thames as the so-called ‘queue for the Queen’ entered its third day.

Well-wishers have been joining the line since 5pm on Wednesday in a bid to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin, before her state funeral on Monday.

People queue to visit the Palace of Westminster where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Read more Explainer-in-brief: A modern history of Britons and queues

By 7am, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the queue was 11-hours long, extended from 9-hours the previous evening.

The line has now stretched way down the Southbank of the Thames to Bermondsey beach.

People standing int he queue are given wristbands so they don’t lose their place, and they can get food.

The DCMS has been asked for comment as to whether people should still consider joining the queue.

Read more Lloyd’s of London closes underwriting room to remember Queen Elizabeth II