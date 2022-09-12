UK to hold one minute’s silence on Sunday at 8pm for Queen Elizabeth II

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh yesterday

There will be a one minute’s silence across the UK on Sunday at 8pm to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Number 10 has announced.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the “National Moment of Reflection” will be “an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of her majesty” and “mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth”.

The spokesperson added that people at home might want to mark the occasion by having the minute’s silence at their doorsteps.

It will come on the eve of the Queen’s funeral next Monday at Westminster Abbey, which will be a public holiday.

The Queen’s body will lie in state at Westminster Hall in parliament in the lead up to the funeral, with the coffin to arrive on Wednesday and leave on Sunday.

Downing Street has said that it expects a lot more people to view the Queen’s coffin than the 200,000 that saw the Queen mother lie in state.

Internal estimates suggest the government is expecting more than 500,000 people to shuffle through Westminster Hall and for people to queue for up to six hours.

Preparations are being made for the queue to be five miles long.

The military are on standby to help manage the queue and the crowds around central London, which are expected to be in the millions.

“Obviously there is a significant policing operation but I think 1,500 military personnel are on hand to support the events taking place in London which includes helping with queues for lying in state,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.