King Charles vows to follow Queen’s ‘example of selfless duty’ in speech to MPs and Lords

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall today

King Charles III has vowed to “faithfully” follow the Queen’s “example of selfless duty” in a speech to MPs and peers.

Speaking in the historic surroundings of Westminster Hall, the King said that parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.

The new King and Queen consort entered the parliamentary estate at 10.20pm and entered Westminster Hall after an earlier procession by the King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard in traditional dress.

Some MPs, parliamentary staff, Lords and members of the press curtsied to the new King as he entered the Hall.

The UK’s new monarch said he was “deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons which so touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother, the Queen, meant to us all”.

Lord Speaker John McFall (L) and speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle (R) and Britain’s King Charles III take part in the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament as Camilla, Queen Consort looks on in Westminster Hall today

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples,” he said.

“While very young her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which with God’s help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle addressed the new King earlier in the ceremony, telling him that grief was being “felt around the world” for the loss of the Queen.

“Deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper,” he said.

“We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms and responsibilities over our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty.”