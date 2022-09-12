Dear Granny: Prince Harry breaks silence on death of The Queen recalling her ‘infectious smile and sound advice’

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry has broken his silence on the death of his “granny”, Her Majesty the Queen, recalling her “infectious smile and sound advice”.

The Duke of Sussex issued a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother following her death last Thursday, as three-quarters of a million are expected to flock to London to see her lying in state.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, with over a million expected on The Mall.

His statement said upon “celebrating the life of my grandmother… and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

Prince Harry recalled the “words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, that “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

He thanked her for “commitment to service, sound advice and your infectious smile”, conducing that “we, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Last week, Harry appeared alongside his wife Meghan, brother, Prince William, and the Duchess of Wales, Katherine, to meet the public and view floral tributes.

The two brothers have not appeared together for years amid an apparent falling out.

King Charles, in his first address ti the nation on Friday expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”, it what was widely regarded as a bid to reach out to the couple, who moved to California and dropped their Royal duties.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News it was “a well judged statement, a heartfelt statement and quite clearly one he’s written himself which is not always the case in royal statements.

“And it’s healing balm, it will help the healing process quite rapidly. And that was, of course, begun, initiated by King Charles the third in his first televised address.”