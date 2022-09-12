Queen’s funeral: Travel chiefs warn train network will be ‘extremely busy’ as refunds offered

Members of the public make their way up The Mall to mourn the death of the Queen and mark the new King. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Travel chiefs have warned services and stations will be “extremely busy” in the next week due to the official period of mourning.

Both the Rail Delivery Group and Transport For London discouraged unnecessary travel and urged planning, as hundreds of thousands are expected to visit Her Majesty the Queen lying in state,

Parliamentary authorities are preparing for the Queen to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday, with an estimated 500,000 people set to pay their respects over four days. Big Ben will toll at 2.22pm as the Queen’s coffin begins its procession down the Mall which is expected to be packed with up to 1m people.

The Rail Delivery Group announced that off peak and super off peak ticket holders will be able to get fee-free refunds on tickets purchased before the announcement of Her Majesty the Queen’s death on 8 September. The up to £10 admin fee will be waived.

Jason Webb, its Customer Information Director, said: “On the day of the funeral, Monday 19 September, people should plan carefully the timing of their journey home as trains and stations are likely to be extremely busy.”

The group also said it won’t be possible “to view both the funeral in London and travel to Windsor” where the Queen will be laid to rest. “People should plan to view one or the other and allow plenty of time to travel to either location.”

Transport for London warned there would be congestion and disruption in London, especially with the area surrounding Buckingham Palace and Parliament subject to road closures, to accommodate up to a million visitors.

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Thousands of people from all over the UK and beyond are expected to make their way to London to pay their respects. We are working with our partners to keep our city moving smoothly and to ensure that everyone who is planning to attend the memorial events can do so safely.”

“Roads and public transport in central London will be very busy, so we advise everyone to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys and to avoid driving where possible.”