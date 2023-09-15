Transport for London renames Bond Street ‘Burberry Street’ – and the internet is not impressed

Oh dear! A quirky move by TFL to rename Bond Street as Burberry Street in celebration of London Fashion Week, has not gone down well on the internet..

The West-End tube stop which is home to a number of high end stores will now be transformed into Burberry Street for one week while top models and designers travel in droves to the capital to showcase the latest designs for the Autumn and Winter.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) TFL said: “To celebrate #LondonFashionWeek, Bond Street has transformed into Burberry Street, featuring knight blue, a colour debuted by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee as one of @Burberry’s new brand colours.”

But internet dwellers were not impressed, with one user describing the move as an “absolute eyesore,” noting the decision could be confusing to tourists.

Another X user wrote: “I literally saw three tourists earlier on not get off the Lizzie Line at Bond Street because they thought it was Burberry Street. This is an idiotic decision, but money talks.”