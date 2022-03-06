Zara and Burberry shut shops in Russia while John Lewis looks to ‘mitigate exposure’ to country

(Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fashion powerhouses have halted trading in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, citing “operational challenges”.

Luxury goods maker Burberry has temporarily shuttered its three stores in Russia, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the designer brand’s spokesperson said Burberry would continue to monitor developments and declined to address the invasion directly.

It comes after the company behind Zara suspended trade in Russia this weekend, closing 502 shops and halting online sales

Spanish fashion retailer Inditex, the world’s largest fashion company, followed in the footsteps of its main rival high-street name H&M.

“In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity”, Inditex said.

Back in the UK, brands have also faced pressure to make a statement about the ongoing conflict.

The John Lewis Partnership said it would halt selling products in Waitrose and John Lewis made in Russia.

Two products- a Russian Vodka in Waitrose and a line of pizza oven pellets in John Lewis – were taken off the shelves.

“We’re working with our suppliers to review products that have components of Russian origin and will be seeking to mitigate further exposure to the region,” the retailer said.

Fast fashion retailers Boohoo and ASOS announced last week that they had suspended sales of clothes to Russia.

Manchester-based e-commerce business Boohoo joins brands such as Asos and Next, as well as designer names such as Burberry, in making a stand.

In a update published on the London Stock Exchange, Boohoo said it was “deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine.”

The brand said it suspended sales to Russia and shut its Russian trading websites “immediately” in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine last week.

Sales made by the retailer into Russia were “not material,” and made up less than 0.1 per cent of group revenues, the firm added.

On Wednesday, fast fashion rival Asos also said it had quit Russian trading as the conflict made it “impossible” to operate.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Immediately following the invasion, Asos suspended sales in Ukraine as it became impossible to serve customers there.

“Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia, and has, therefore, today suspended our operations there.”