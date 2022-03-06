Ukraine invasion: Zelensky warns Russia gearing up for ‘historic’ attack on Odessa

Volodymyr Zelenksy said during a Facebook broadcast today that Putin will soon drop “bombs against Odessa”, a key port city in Ukraine’s south, and that this “will be a historic war crime”.

Russia is preparing to unleash an “historic” attack on the major Ukrainian city of Odessa in the coming days, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenksy said during a Facebook broadcast today that Putin will soon drop “bombs against Odessa”, a key port city in Ukraine’s south, and that this “will be an historic war crime”.

Read more Lord Frost calls for increased defence spending in wake of Ukraine invasion

Around 70 per cent of Ukraine’s imports and exports come through Odessa, which is seen as a key strategic target for Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Speculation has been mounting that Russian troops will soon attack the the city as Moscow continues its offensive on key cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Zelensky said: “Russian people always used to come to Odessa and they only knew warmth and generosity and what’s now? Artillery, bombs against Odessa. This will be a war crime. This will be historic crime.

“We are Ukrainians. We need peace. We want peace. And for Russian citizens it’s not only the fight for peace in Ukraine but for your peace and for your freedom. You used to see it. You knew prosperity … if you will be silent now, then only your poverty will speak for you.”

Mariupol in Ukraine’s South-East has sustained days of constant shelling and artillery fire from Russia, while power and water supplies have also been cut.

The city’s mayor said residents were now facing a humanitarian disaster, with Russia ignoring an agreed ceasefire yesterday to attack civillians trying to escape.