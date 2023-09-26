Tube strikes: Bosses warn of ‘hammer blow’ to London trade as dispute drags on

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Commuters queue to board packed buses at Victoria Station as a tube strike impacts the Monday morning rush hour on June 06, 2022 in London, England. Transport for London (TfL) warned of widespread disruption to Underground service today as about 4,000 station staff represented by the RMT union have gone on strike in a dispute over job cuts and pensions. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Business chiefs have warned that rail strikes set to take place in next week will deal another “hammer blow” to trade in the capital as the cost of rail strikes on City businesses continues to rise.

Staff at Transport for London (TFL), represented by the RMT union, are set to strike on Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th of October, triggering thousands of tube cancellations and limiting people’s access to central London during the working week.

The midweek strike will also coincide with a walkout from hundreds of train staff, backed by the Aslef union, further limiting people’s access into London.

Both unions have been striking since last winter in a bitter dispute over regarding pay and working conditions.

Kate Nicholls, chief of UKHospitality, warned that businesses, workers and consumers are all losing out as the dispute continues.

She told City A.M.: “Strike disruption over the past year has already cost the hospitality sector £3.5bn in lost sales and there is no doubt that figure will increase as a result of further strike days.”

“Sectors like hospitality continue to be collateral damage in this dispute and I would urge all parties to reach a resolution to avoid further damage to the economy,” she said.

Adam Tyndall, programme director for transport at lobby group BusinessLDN, said with the Christmas season fast approaching, “the hospitality and retail sectors in particular will not want strikes to dampen festivities once again”.

“We urge both sides to get around the table and reach an agreement so businesses and Londoners can plan for the future with confidence,” he said.

City A.M. has contacted the Department of Transport for comment and RMT for a comment.