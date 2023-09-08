London Underground’s Central Line just got better with 5G between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road

It will now be easier to play Minecraft and scroll Instagram on the tube as some parts of London’s West End underground are set to receive a connectivity boost from mobile providers.(Photo/TfL)

Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road stations, both on the Central Line, are the first stations in the West End flurry of theatres, restaurants and shops to make 4G and 5G available for tube travellers.

The coverage will work in the ticket halls, on the platforms and in the tunnel between the two stations.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This means Londoners and visitors can now access the latest travel information or social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos whilst on the move underground.”

As part of the ongoing roll out by major network operators Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), speedy new network coverage will also 33 other stations and their adjoining tunnels.

Andy Lord, London transport commissioner said: “We are committed to delivering this programme which will allow customers to be more connected underground and get the latest travel information and news, as well as stay in contact with work, friends and families while travelling on our network.

Last month, Transport for London (TfL) reported stations in central London are regularly hitting pre-pandemic levels of traffic at the weekend, and often exceeding them, meaning any existing connectivity is stretched.

Leading host network provider Boldyn Networks is behind the project, after being awarded a 20-year concession by TfL in June 2021 to deliver 5G-ready mobile connectivity across the underground.

Chief executive of Boldyn Networks in UK&I, Billy D’Arcy, said the achievement will help “millions of commuters and tourists to stay connected” and will make a “lasting impact on the way people experience public transport in the capital.”