Easter getaway: 17m car journeys, rail disruption, London Euston shut, strikes and queues – here’s all you need to know

A Virgin train stands at Euston station

As millions of Brits look to make a short getaway for the Easter holiday, many will find out what it’s like to be sitting in queues or waiting for delayed trains.

While rail union RMT called off strikes that had been planned for 30 March and 1 April after receiving a fresh offer from the train operators’ consortium, the Rail Delivery Group, there is still lots to get in the way of your short-term

However, engineering works and striking airport staff abroad still have the potential to impact your Easter getaway.

Here is everything you need to know about the great Easter getaway

London

While thousands of folks will try and escape the capital for some bank holiday sun, lots of Londoners will be stuck inside – and some won’t be able to get from A to B.

There will be no DLR service between Lewisham and Bank from Friday until Monday.

From Friday until Monday, no trains will run on the Elizabeth Line between Paddington and Abbey Wood. Trains running between Shenfield and Liverpool Street will not stop at Whitechapel.

Replacement buses will run between West Hampstead and Stanmore instead of Jubilee Line trains from Friday afternoon until Monday.

There will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside on the London Overground on Easter Sunday.

No Metropolitan Line trains are running between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill between Friday and Monday.

Trams will run between Arena and Elmers End on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday only between 09.15 am and 6.15 pm, and only between 07.30 am and 6.30pm on Good Friday and Saturday 8 April.

Road

Drivers have been warned to set off super early, with 17m car journeys expected over the bank holiday Easter weekend break.

Roads are likely to be clogged, especially because of engineering work across the rail system, which cuts off alternatives for many Brits looking to get away.

Queues are likely to be increased by engineering work on the railways, including the closure of London Euston station.

A survey of 2,400 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC suggested 2.7 million car journeys have been planned for Good Friday and Easter Sunday by drivers embarking on day trips or overnight stays.

Saturday and Easter Monday are expected to be slightly less busy, with 2.3 million separate getaway trips on each day.

Many people may be waiting to see what the weather has in store as there is potential for another seven million trips to be staggered throughout the long weekend.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With many people keen to make the most of the double bank holiday this Easter weekend, we’re expecting the customary jams across parts of the road network to make this Good Friday a bad Friday for drivers, especially those who are planning on covering longer distances.

“Traffic volumes could be even higher if the sun chooses to make a welcome appearance.

“The South and West are the areas to watch as they’re home to some vital roads responsible for carrying vast numbers of people to the holiday destinations of the West Country.

“Our advice to anyone heading that way is to get on the road as early as possible on Good Friday, or travel on a different day entirely.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said: “We expect a large jump in holiday driving, with most congestion occurring on major roads around urban areas and popular destinations.

“Nationwide, we anticipate travel times during the holiday weekend to increase about 25% compared to normal.

“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Mr Dennis urged motorists to give their vehicles “a bit of TLC before setting out”, such as ensuring tyres are properly inflated and checking levels of oil, coolant and screenwash.

The A11 has reduced capacity in both directions between Attleborough and Thickthorn, on the edge of Norwich, until 30 April.

On the Suffolk coast, the A12 has reduced capacity in both directions between Blythburgh and Lowestoft from Thursday morning until 14 April.

The A63 in Yorkshire has severely reduced capacity westbound between Brighton Street and Garrison until the end of 2024.

The M62 in Yorkshire is operating with reduced capacity westbound between Junctions 27 and 29 until January 2024.

The M67 on the outskirts of Manchester is closed for reconstruction in both directions between Junctions 1a and 3 until February 2025.

Rail

No trains will run to or from Euston at Easter due to engineering works on the West Coast Main Line.

Southern trains will not stop at Victoria because of signalling upgrades. Other train lines will be running as normal from the station.

No trains will run between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings because of engineering works.

Air

Airlines, including British Airways, have rescheduled some flights from Heathrow over Easter weekend because of a strike by airport security staff. Passengers should check if their Heathrow flight is going ahead.

Ryanair has warned of delays and cancellations for people flying to or from France because of a walkout by French air traffic controllers over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

Sea

Traffic is now running following 14-hour queues at Dover over the weekend, but French border staff are still carrying out enhanced checks on each passenger, raising the prospect of long wait times this Easter weekend.

Press Association – Neil Lancefield