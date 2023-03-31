Best and worst chocolate Easter eggs? Part one of the only review you need to read this year

This gold easter bunny made an interesting change from a chocolate easter egg

We’ve nibbled, munched and even crunched some of this year’s chocolate Easter egg offerings, and we even tried a donut-egg.

Here’s our review of the best and the worst Easter eggs you can buy this year; we’ve included City-based retailers as well as supermarket favourites.

Twix giant white chocolate easter egg (247g) £3 (Tesco)

Some of our tasters loved this white chocolate treat but for others it was just too sweet, the three white chocolate Twix bars that came with this proved a hit though. Lots of chocolate for the £s – so a good one to share.

Score: 6/10

Wicked Kitchen – salted caramel (316g) £5 (vegan) 4/10 (Tesco)

This Easter egg got a huge thumbs down from all but one of the team, there was an aftertaste of amaretto -which our one taster enjoyed but the was an ovewhelming grittiness which may have been a result of the pea protein used to make the egg. “Wicked’s vegan easter egg was not something I’d go for again. It tastes like a slightly stale chocolate bar,” said one taster. Not too unpleasant but maybe for the vegan(s) in your life.

Score: 4/10

Terry’s chocolate easter egg exploding candy (297g) £5 (Tesco)

This won hand’s down. Although the addition of crackling candy to the accompanying chocolate orange wasn’t so popular. “This was the right balance of chocolate and orange, not overly sweet and with plenty of cocoa bite.”

Score: 8/10

Lindt strawberry gold bunny (100g) £3 (Tesco)

Cute packaging but for ones who like white chocolate with strawberry in, for one of our testers this was their favourite:”The subtle hint of raspberry was delightful. While it may be the most decadent, it was a nice change from the traditional plain easter-themed chocolate.”

Score: 7/10

Deluxe dark chocolate and coffee (200g) £4.99 (Lidl )

An opinion splitter of an egg – some loved it – the chocolate and coffee hit the mark while for others it was too intense. ” A chocolate version of Pro Plus that’s not too sweet, not too bitter.”

Score: 6/10

Deluxe pink gin (200g) £4.00 (Lidl)

Alcoholic chocolate may sound like a great idea, especially if you gave up chocolate for Lent but this was a bit too sweet for most of our tasters, and we spent a good few minutes debating whether pink gin belongs in an egg.

Score: 5/10

Deluxe half-filled egg with truffles (300g) £9.99 (Lidl)

The chocolate was thick, and not too sweet and the truffles were a good mix, this was felt to be good value and the chocolate was neither too sweet nor bitter. The truffles inside were as good as the more expensive ones we tested.

Score: 7/10

‘Donut easter egg’ – Longboys £4.50 (available until 10 April https://longboys.co.uk/)

This was a surprise hit. Longboys specialises in finger doughnuts, the first and only in London and were created by pastry chef, Graham Hornigold. This one has vanilla cremeux filling, chocolate crumbs, flakes, and topped with chocolate filled golden eggs. One of our tasters called this the “easter egg for those who hate easter eggs”.

“This calls itself a “long” doughnut, but tastes and feels more like an eclair. The only easter eggs are posh versions of Cadbury Mini Eggs that litter the top of the yellow-brown creamy filling. Not bad tasting, certainly, and suitably bad for you, but it lacks the sweetness and firmness of a genuine easter egg.”

Score: 8/10