What’s On In London In April 2024

Spring has officially sprung in London, and while the weather is taking a little while to reflect it, Central London Alliance has pulled together a wide variety of exhibitions, shows and experiences to enjoy in the capital.

Take in some of the West End’s most anticipated musical runs with a London newcomer like Hadestown, or combine activism and art at the Tate Modern or discover a fresh perspective on London, its architecture and geography at the new exhibition at Guildhall Art Gallery, Anne Desmet: Kaleidoscope/London. Celebrate Easter by getting lost in the culture of Ukrainian Easter Eggs or egg hunts put on by the business community in the City. Discover What’s on in London in April with a handpicked list below.

Art and Culture in London

WOMEN IN REVOLT! Art and activism in the UK 1970-1990 at Tate Modern

If you couldn’t get enough of women’s history in International Women’s Month, don’t fear because the

Tate Modern’s first of its kind ‘Women in Revolt! Art and Activism in the UK 1970-1990’ exhibition is still

running up until the 7th April. Listen and learn from unheard voices from the past with art from over 100

feminist artists. Tickets are free for members and £17 for general admission. Book tickets here.

London Games Festival (LGF) at IET London: Savoy Place

Running from the 9 _ 25 April, the LGF is the world’s biggest celebration of video games and interactive

entertainment. Vowing to make London the gaming capital of the world, the 16-day festival will focus on

the three strands of gaming: Industry, talent and impact, and gameplay. With a selection of free and

ticketed events, LGF is a must-attend. Book tickets here.



London Coffee Festival at the Truman Brewery, Brick Lane

Located in the hub of Shoreditch hipster culture, the London Coffee Festival celebrates London’s love of

coffee and all things coffee-related. Take a latte art masterclass, listen to unique DJ sets and obviously,

drink copious amounts of coffee. An unmissable experience for coffee lovers across London running

between the 11-14 April. A standard weekday ticket admission is £60 with access to over 250 artisan coffee artists. Book tickets here

CUTE at Somerset House

Running until 14 April, CUTE is an exhibition that explores why we find things cute and the impact of cuteness on popular culture. From memes to art and music to fashion, you can find out how cuteness has such a stronghold on us. CUTE tickets cost £18.50. Book tickets here.

Hadestown at Lyric Theatre

The acclaimed Broadway made its long-awaited West End premiere in February 2024 at the Lyric Theatre. This is a memorable journey to the realm of shadows and return, weaving together two legendary tales of love – of the youthful visionaries Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his queen, Persephone.Tickets are available from £24 throughout the summer. Book tickets here.

Anne Desmet: Kaleidoscope/London

From 12 April to 8 September 2024 discover a fresh perspective on London, its architecture and geography at this new exhibition at Guildhall Art Gallery. This exhibition celebrates the work of multi-award-winning wood engraver Anne Desmet. Explore 150 artworks, including 41 London-themed prints created exclusively for this show, inspired by looking at a fragmented view of the world through a toy kaleidoscope. Admission is “Pay What You Can”. Website: www.thecityofldn.com/kaleidoscope

The Sounds of Blossom at Kew Gardens

Celebrate the arrival of spring with hearing the collaboration between the Royal College of Music and Kew Gardens. Music students have composed music to take in while you enjoy the beautiful springtime views, a truly multisensory experience. The experience will be running until April 14 with prices included in admission, which starts from £10. Book tickets here.

St George’s Day at Trafalgar Sq.

On 21st April, celebrate the essence of England at this family-friendly festival, now in its seventeenth year. A six-hour program features a mix of traditional and contemporary live music, an all-day silent disco, and other fun activities. Website: www.london.gov.uk/events/st-georges-day-2024

IWA Canalway Cavalcade at Little Venice

Celebrate the Bank Holiday in style by viewing 130 water homes moored along the picturesque canal, decked in finery. There will be many classic British fair traditions like trade stalls, a real ale bar and even Morris dancing. Free fun for the whole family running between 29 April-1 May. Website: waterways.org.uk/support/ways-to-get-involved/events/iwa-canalway-cavalcade-2023

Sport

The London Landmarks Half Marathon 2024

On Sunday 7th April, create an unforgettable day and join LLHM as a supporter of esteemed runners. The LLHM is a closed road, central London run and is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster and around iconic landmarks. The event is organised by baby charity, Tommy’s to benefit themselves and many other worthy causes. Over £43 million for charity has been raised to date since the first event in 2018. More information: llhm.co.uk/

TCS London Marathon

Every athlete’s dream is to run in the London Marathon, go and support the athletes making that dream a reality. The route passes by many iconic London landmarks including the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and ending triumphantly at Buckingham Palace. Show your support and see the runners along the route. The marathon will take place on Sunday, April 21. More information: www.tcslondonmarathon.com

Easter Celebrations in London

Just because Easter Sunday is over, it doesn’t mean that the celebrations don’t continue!

Easter Clay Workshop For Kids

A fun and creative session where your little ones can let their imagination run wild with clay and create morph figures. This workshop runs on Friday, 12 April and it is perfect for kids and parents to entertain during the Easter holidays. Book spaces here.

Paint Ukrainian Pysanky at Southwark Cathedral

The rich art of egg painting has been popular in Europe for many centuries. Learn from an expert in the ancient art of Ukrainian Easter Egg painting and discover more about Ukrainian culture and customs in the process. The 6-hour workshop is being held on Saturday, 20 April and tickets are £60. Book tickets here.

Cracking Community Eggs

London Heritage Quarter is bringing six giant Easter eggs to Eccleston Yards as part of a local community competition from 26 March to 1 April. Four local schools and youth clubs have designed the eggs, which will be on display in Eccleston Yards (SW1W 9NF) during the Easter holidays. Visitors can vote for their favourite via the egg QR codes and the winning egg will receive £500 worth of Amazon vouchers to put towards school or club equipment. Details: www.victoriabid.co.uk/event/cracking-community-eggs/

Aldgate Egg Hunt 2024

Join the annual free Easter egg hunt across Aldgate and crack the hidden clues to win free treats. Grab your colleagues, friends, family, or go it alone as you work to solve each clue and win free easter goodies! With 9 clues hidden across Aldgate, you’ll need to put on your thinking caps and get exploring. This year will also the return of Ally the Aldgate Bunny, everyone’s favourite Easter bunny. Keep an eye out for Ally and make sure to stop him for a photo as he hops around Aldgate! Running until 1st April 2024, starting at Aldgate Tap, Aldgate Square. Details: aldgateconnect.london/aldgateegghunt/

Family Package in Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality

Have some Easter family fun with world heritage sites and iconic London landmarks right on your doorstep. Neighbouring the iconic Tower of London and just moments away from Tower Bridge, enjoy a stay in luxurious living with all the family this holiday.

The Family package includes an overnight stay in luxury living for four people (two adults and two children), breakfast, goodie bags, authentic Italian dinner for four (kids eat for free), family pizza making class (advance booking required), 10% discount on all food and beverage outlets and spa. Details and booking: www.blueorchid.com

The Eastern City Egg-Stravaganza

Explore the City and receive a prize during the first ever Eastern City Business Improvement District Easter egg hunt. Participants are encouraged to pick up a map from the information point at Liverpool Street Station, where they will be guided to nine separate locations where bespoke eggs will be hidden in a unique spot. Free to participate an running until 4th April, daily, 12pm-8pm. Details: ecbid.co.uk/ec-eggstravaganza/

Friday Activities

Every Friday from 8 March to 31 May, travel into London for less with off-peak fares all day. Whether it’s working from the workplace, a leisurely day out with family to keep the kids entertained, a moment of respite to lunch, or after work, or a fun-filled afternoon with friends; there are an array of experiences as the weekend kicks off. Discover the fascinating City of London’s guide to Fridays: www.thecityofldn.com/fridayinthecity

Friday Feeling

London Heritage Quarter in partnership with Landsec is bringing live music to Cardinal Place Victoria every Friday lunchtime from 15 March-3 May. Each week, they’ll welcome a different London artist to play on our mini stage in Cardinal Place. Locals and visitors can drop by to hear for free all the classics to celebrate this Friday mood. Details: www.victoriabid.co.uk/event/friday-feeling

Food and Drink in London

Kids Eat for FREE at Cento Alla Torre Restaurant

An amazing offer in an authentic Italian restaurant in the heart of London. Enjoy timeless interiors and sensational views with your little ones. A paying adult must purchase at least one main meal and two kids can eat for free! Applies for children aged 12 and under. Valid for meals between 18th March and 7th April, 2024. Ts&Cs apply. Make a reservation: www.centoallatorre.com/

The Vegan Brasserie

When the spring season is on the roll, it’s a perfect time to try light and plant based dinning. The Vegan Brasserie menu brings flavours of appetising tapas, tantalising desserts and the very best vegan wines that offer an entirely new dimension to wine connoisseurs. Make a reservation: www.theveganbrasserie.com/

The Amicable Society of Lazy Ballerinas by Apex hotels

This iconic Fleet Street wine bar lives for the joy of sharing exceptional wines, accompanied by great food. Indulge in carefully selected mezze and charcuterie platters, delectable small plates, and more.Make a reservation: www.apexhotels.co.uk/destinations/london/restaurants/lazy-ballerinas/

Whatever you choose to experience this month, don’t miss out on the variety of adventures that spring has to offer in London together with unmissable deals of the newly re-launched City Gift Card.

The City Gift Card can be spent at a wide range of participating retail, hospitality, accommodation, and leisure businesses across the City of London, including Fortnum & Mason, Blue Orchid Hospitality, and Dabbers Bingo.

Learn more: citygiftcard.london

Let’s make this April in London unforgettable for all the right reasons.