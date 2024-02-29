What’s on in London in March 2024?

Leading up to the clocks moving forward, London is in full swing this month. While the city thaws, you can look forward to the trees becoming fuller, the days soon being brighter and a plethora of city-bound events to immerse yourself in.

London’s evergreen cultural scene never fails to entertain the varied cultures within the masses. Tease your taste buds at a culinary festival, catch an enthralling show on the West End or put your sustainable foot forward this Global Recycling Day. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and prepare in celebration of Mother’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

Make the most of your spring days in London with the ultimate ‘What’s On’ guide from Central London Alliance.

Arts and culture in London

Cirque du Soleil – Alegría: In a New Light

Catch Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría on the West End before the final curtain call of the season on Sunday 3rd March. Sit back, relax and celebrate the production’s 30th anniversary with a mystically reimagined show.

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría will take the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, running for 1 hour 45 minutes. Find out more here.

Collect 2024

1 – 3 March

This leading international fair is a must-see for lovers of sophisticated contemporary design. In an era of a growing demand for modern craftsmanship, this event provides collectors with a chance to obtain museum-worthy pieces made by some of the most talented artisans of the 21st century.

Tickets and details: www.somersethouse.org.uk

Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA

Comic Con

2 – 3 March

London’s first Comic Con event of the year is already upon us with a chance to meet and greet stars off-screen. Perfect for binge watchers and comic readers, this event will feature a star-studded panel including Doctor Who’s Billie Piper and Julian Bleach, Maggie Service from Good Omens, The House of Dragon’s Matthew Needham and Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen.

London Comic Con Spring will take place over the weekend of Saturday 2nd March and Sunday 3rd March at the Olympia. Book tickets here.

David Bowie – A London Day

1-20 March

Photographer Kevin Davies captured a day in the life of David Bowie in 1992 as he prepared for the release of “Black Tie White Noise.” Curated by Dylan Jones, the exhibition features over 400 rediscovered, well-preserved negatives from that iconic day in London.

Tickets and details: www.fitzroviachapel.org

The Fitzrovia Chapel, SW1P 4RG

The play that goes wrong

Ongoing

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Tickets and details here.

Duchess Theatre, London



Food and drink

Cognac Festival

This one is for the cognac connoisseurs of London, the Cognac Show 2024 will take place at Glazier’s Hall this month. The festival will display over 30 exhibitors and 150 cognacs to sip and sample.

Book your tickets here for the Cognac Show that is due to take place between Friday 22nd March and Saturday 23rd March.

Dessert-making workshop by Blue Orchid Hospitality

10 March 2024

Spend this Mother’s Day at a dessert making workshop and learn to whip up delectable treats from scratch with the guidance of an expert pastry chef. From the classic Italian favourite Tiramisu to trendy treats like macarons. You’ll leave with a newfound confidence in the kitchen and a collection of mouthwatering recipes to recreate at home. Plus, you’ll enjoy some tasty treats along the way.

Tickets available here.

100 Minories, EC3N1JY



Eat & Drink Festival

Calling all foodies to Ideal Home’s Eat & Drink Festival for some incredible bits and bites. With international

cuisines hailing from all across the world and an array of artisanal edible delights, there is something for everyone. Feast your eyes and look out for the magic of mixology while you are there.

The Eat & Drink Festival will take place between Friday 22nd March and Sunday 7th April at Olympia London. Find out more here.



Get Active

Where’s Wally? Fun Run

Grab your best red striped t-shirt and lace up your trainers for this year’s Where’s Wally? Fun Run. The aim of the event is to generate funds for the National Literacy Trust and the best part is that you can choose your course. Choose from the 2.5km, 5km or 10km path and remember that each step counts, regardless of the distance covered.

The Where’s Wally? Fun Run will commence at 10:00am from Battersea Park. Find out more here.



Global Recycling Day

Keeping London clean and green is definitely on our bingo card for 2024 and what better way to get started than to celebrate Global Recycling Day on the 18th at Carnaby Street. With the help of the Westminster City Council and The Shaftesbury Estate, the event’s team will exhibit the scale of possibilities with bundles of recycled goods.

This year’s Global Recycling Day event will take place between 12.00pm and 4.00pm on Monday 18th March.

Women’s International Day and Women’s History Month Specials

Celebrating The Women’s Library

7 March

London School of Economics and Political Science hosts a free public celebration of the 10-year anniversary of The Women’s Library Reading Room! This includes displays of unique archives, behind-the-scenes tours and fascinating late library talks until 9pm.

Tickets and details: www.lse.ac.uk/library

LSE Library, Houghton Street

New Dawn: A concert for International Women’s Day

8 March, 19:30

As champions of the programming of women composers, the BBC Singers and guest conductor Ellie

Slorach present a concert for International Women’s Day of music based on the concept of daybreak.

Tickets and details: www.stmartin-in-the-fields.org

St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Sq



Women in Art Walking Tour

7 March

This 2.5 hour walking tour will highlight the representation and art of the female artists in the National Gallery’s collection. Discover Rachel Ruysch, who throughout her career commanded more money for her art than Rembrandt ever did, and other iconic female artists.

Tickets and details: www.nationalgallery.org.uk

The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Women in revolt at Tate Britain

Until 7 April 2024

The prominent Tate Modern presents Art, Activism, and the Women’s movement in the UK 1970–1990. This pioneering exhibition offers a comprehensive survey of feminist art, featuring the works of more than 100 female artists from the UK. It highlights the role of women’s networks in employing innovative ideas and unconventional techniques to significantly impact British culture. The contributions of these artists played a crucial role in propelling the women’s liberation movement amid a time of profound social, economic, and political transformation.

Details and tickets here.

Tate Britain, Millbank, SW1P 4RG



Mother’s Day Specials

Adamo Spa

Throughout March 2024

To honour all mother figures Adamo Spa is offering a FREE glass of prosecco with any treatment! You can choose from a wide range of treatments from relaxing massages to rejuvenating facials or manicures or pedicures. Adamo Spa is located at the heart of London, mere steps away from Tower Hill station.

Bookings can be made here.

Mothers in Ballet at the Royal Opera House

5 March

The Royal Opera House screens the newly-commissioned film, Mothers in Ballet, which covers the experiences of dancers who are also mothers. Director Eliza Schroeder looks at the conflicts and challenges involved in combining a career in dance with motherhood.

Royal Opera House, Bow St, WC2E 9DD

Tickets and details: www.roh.org.uk



The Funny Mummy Show

6 March

For parents in need of a laugh amidst the whirlwind of family life. Alyssa Kyria, in her solo performance, masterfully explore the ridiculousness of raising children. With comedy songs, hilarious truth bombs, and more.

Tickets available here.

Big Penny Social 1, E17 6AL



St. Patricks’s Day

St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

17 March

To celebrate the enduring strength of the relationship between the British and the Irish, London will transform into the green pastures of Leprechauns’ Shamrock. The festival at Trafalgar Square will cover the best of Irish arts, culture, food, music, and more, including the spectacular annual parade. More than 50,000 people are expected to join the annual procession of Irish marching bands, dance troupes and pageantry. The parade starts at Hyde Park Corner, then travels through Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street, and Whitehall. It then finishes at Trafalgar Square with concerts, films, and performances from community choirs, schools, dance troupes, and a singalong finale.

Details here.

Easter Specials

BucketRace Scavenger Easter Hunt

30 March 2023

BucketRace is organising a 2024 Easter egg hunt in London for adults. Transport back to your childhood with a pursuit for chocolatey treats across Central London. Complete tasks and challenges while collecting bonus points and having a blast.

Discover more: www.bucketrace.com

Golden Square, Brewer St, Soho

Easter Festival at St John’s Smith Square

St John’s Smith Square, in collaboration with Southbank Sinfonia, has unveiled this year’s lineup of spectacular lunchtime and evening concerts, starting with a lunchtime show by the Civil Service Choir. Performances are free to attend and hosted in the Westminster/St James’s Park area.

On March 28 the same evening will see a performance by the Purcell Singers, followed by a concert from the National Youth Choir.

Details: www.sjss.org.uk

St John’s Smith Square, SW1P 3HA

Family Package at Blue Orchid Hospitality

Family fun in the city with world heritage sites and iconic London landmarks right on your doorstep.

Neighbouring the iconic Tower of London and just moments away from Tower Bridge, enjoy a stay in luxurious living with all the family this Easter holiday. Let the kids be treated with goodie bags on arrival, as you check in to your private independent suite complete with a fully equipped kitchen and elegant lounge. Take part with all the family in a pizza making class as you put you cooking skills to the test. Indulge in authentic Italian dining with kids eating free! For an extra added treat for the adults, why not pamper yourselves with a treatment at the spa with 10% off.

Don’t hesitate to book convenient dates in March and April, as they won’t stay available for long!

Details and Booking here.

100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

The Passion of Jesus

29 March, 12 noon and 15:15

Watch a biblical story performed by 100 actors at the annual staging of The Passion of Jesus in Trafalgar Square, which takes place on Good Friday. The two 90-minute performances are free to attend.

Discover more here.

Trafalgar Square



