Things to do in London this Easter weekend, from egg hunts to the boat race

The top six things to do in London this Easter weekend.

1: WATCH THE BOAT RACE

Buy yourself a six pack or a job lot of gins in tins and head to west London to watch the Boat Race on Saturday. If you get there early enough you can set up shop on Putney Bridge, Hammersmith Bridge or Barnes Bridge. There are also great pubs on the Thames where you can get seshy and wave as the boats streak past.

2: WATCH A RECREATION OF THE CRUCIFIXION

On Good Friday Covent Garden will host a huge recreation of the Biblical scene, featuring more than 100 actors and a veritable menagerie of animals. Expect a production that doesn’t pull any punches as it stages the brutal torturing and execution.

3: TRY THE TOP CUVEE EASTER EGG HUNT

Trendy Highbury wine bar Top Cuvee will once again host its annual Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, with prizes on offer including prints by artist Sophy Hollington and a drinks kit from Katto. There are £20,000 worth of goodies on offer for those able to follow the digital clues.

4: LISTEN TO AN EASTER CONCERT

Everybody knows the big Christmas tunes but did you know some of the best composers to have scrawled a treble clef took inspiration from this time of year? This live performance at St Johns Smith Square will include pieces by Bach, Schubert and Haydn. It starts at 2.30pm on Friday, and there’s an Easter-themed performance by the National Youth choir on Thursday evening at 7.30.

5: VISIT THE HORNIMAN’S FAIR

lt might sound like the sleaziest place in the world but the Horniman’s fair is probably the most wholesome thing happening in London this Saturday. The beautiful gardens will be filled with food stalls, circus acts, sing-alongs and we even have it on good authority that at least one giant Easter bunny will be present, making this an excellent way to keep the kids happy this bank holiday weekend. Activities start 11am with tickets priced at a fiver.

6. GO TO THE DESIGN MUSEUM

The most amazing thing about Enzo Mari at the Design Museum, a celebration of the greatest Italian designer of the 20th century, is how varied it is. It veers from his instantly-recognisable Formosa perpetual wall calendar to modernist screen prints and bold light installations. Well worth a visit over the holiday weekend.