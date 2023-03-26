Cambridge do double on Thames in boat races

Cambridge won both the men’s and women’s boat races on the Thames today as the Light Blues returned to rowing dominance in the capital.

The famous varsity boat race saw its 168th men’s edition yesterday with Cambridge passing the finishing post ahead by over a boat length, holding off a late Oxford charge.

The women’s race was, too, won by the Light Blues in what was their sixth straight victory in the competition.

Cambridge’s two reserve crews – Goldie and Blondie – also won, completing a quadruple for the university boat club.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible performance by all the crews – wins across the board for the club. It’s fantastic for the club as a whole and every crew had a fantastic race,” Ollie Boyne, Cambridge men’s president, said.

“The conditions really were difficult, every time you thought they’d get a bit better they got a bit worse. But that’s what makes this race so special.

“I’m not sure we can put [the effort] into words.”

The duo of wins means Cambridge now lead the all-time men’s battle between the two sides 86-81 while the Light Blue win in the 77th women’s boat race saw the head-to-head favour Cambridge by 47-30.