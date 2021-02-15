The Henley Regatta is in danger of being cancelled for the second year running after organisers said it would not start in June as planned.

Organisers hope to stage the regatta in August instead, if not in Henley itself then at Dorney Lake.

The five-day rowing spectacular on the Thames last year suffered the first peacetime cancellation in its 182-year history due to Covid-19.

“Despite the positive news about vaccine rollout in the UK, the timing of the easing of current lockdown restrictions and a safe return to the staging of large scale outdoor events, remains highly uncertain,” organisers said.

“In particular, it has become increasingly apparent that we cannot start the installation of the course and the construction of the site in March with a reasonable expectation that it will be possible to stage a Regatta starting on 29 June.

Henley Regatta ‘may be cancelled’

“In addition, even if by then a Regatta were to be possible, with either a limited number of spectators or ‘behind closed doors’, access to the wider area around the Regatta site is not within the Stewards’ direct control.

“This is likely to present a level of operational and public health risk that would be unacceptable to the Regatta, as well as its stakeholders including local authorities, public health officials, the police, and local residents.”

Henley Regatta officials added that public safety would be paramount in any further decisions over the event’s viability.

They added: “The possibility therefore remains that the 2021 Regatta may ultimately be cancelled.”

Organisers hope a delayed Henley Regatta can be held in its usual place on 10-15 August. No dates have been set if the event is moved to Dorney Lake. A further decision is due by the end of March.